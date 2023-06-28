QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Lake Luzerne woman was arrested on Monday for welfare fraud. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gina Mitchell after an investigation by the county Department of Social Services.

Mitchell, 36, was found to have received $8,936 in benefits for which she was not eligible. The county investigation found that she had railed to report wages on a recertification form for SNAP benefits.

Mitchell was arrested on counts of 3rd-degree welfare fraud, offering a false instrument for filing, and 3rd-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released pending court appearance.