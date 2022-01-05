NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lakeshore warning is in effect for Jefferson and Oswego Counties from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, the warning will specifically start at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and last until 1 p.m. on Thursday. Residents in the counties should expect significant lakeshore flooding.

The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected. Additionally, residents should expect Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures, and extremely dangerous boating conditions.

For safety purposes, residents are encouraged to stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings, and beaches. The NWS warned that waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash individuals away