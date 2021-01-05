Larry King, hospitalized with COVID-19, moved out of ICU

Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.
King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.
King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.
LATEST STORIES:
- Over $14M in federal funding designated for NYS COVID-19 vaccine preparedness & response
- Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots
- NYSUT urges remote instruction for schools in counties with 9% COVID-19 infection rate
- Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to join WGN America as a news and talk show host
- U.S. House begins new session without NY22 represented as campaigns start new year with old court battle