Latest New York State COVID-19 numbers from Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 70.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Central New York and the North Country remain to have highest infection rates in the state.

“We are getting closer to the season of gathering with loved ones, and the best thing you can do to keep your loved ones safe is to get your vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “We hit a vaccination milestone of eighty five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose, but we need to get it higher before the holiday season so we can celebrate with the best peace of mind.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 216,951

– 216,951 Total Positive – 5,248

– 5,248 Percent Positive – 2.42%

– 2.42% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.54%

– 2.54% Patient Hospitalization – 2,115 (+3)

– 2,115 (+3) Patients Newly Admitted – 275

– 275 Patients in ICU – 459 (+1)

– 459 (+1) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (+6)

– 261 (+6) Total Discharges – 204,889 (+270)

– 204,889 (+270) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28

– 28 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,073

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,221,847

– 26,221,847 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,712

– 64,712 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 370,951

– 370,951 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.2%

– 75.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.9%

– 85.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%

– 77.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.6%

– 63.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.8%

– 72.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Capital Region 3.76% 3.79% 3.84% Central New York 5.31% 5.47% 5.70% Finger Lakes 4.84% 4.89% 4.99% Long Island 2.72% 2.75% 2.75% Mid-Hudson 2.43% 2.36% 2.33% Mohawk Valley 5.09% 5.29% 5.29% New York City 1.30% 1.29% 1.29% North Country 6.00% 6.14% 6.25% Southern Tier 4.07% 4.01% 4.12% Western New York 4.59% 4.62% 4.79% Statewide 2.52% 2.50% 2.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Bronx 1.18% 1.12% 1.13% Kings 1.62% 1.59% 1.57% New York 0.93% 0.94% 0.95% Queens 1.24% 1.24% 1.23% Richmond 1.56% 1.67% 1.78%

Yesterday, 5,248 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,480,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,443 124 Allegany 4,517 29 Broome 24,026 123 Cattaraugus 7,546 64 Cayuga 8,562 49 Chautauqua 12,248 49 Chemung 10,683 84 Chenango 4,619 25 Clinton 6,603 42 Columbia 4,957 8 Cortland 5,258 21 Delaware 3,495 22 Dutchess 35,358 52 Erie 105,215 311 Essex 2,224 23 Franklin 4,153 25 Fulton 6,207 34 Genesee 6,871 39 Greene 4,330 11 Hamilton 434 4 Herkimer 6,646 40 Jefferson 8,612 61 Lewis 3,537 14 Livingston 5,625 20 Madison 6,072 36 Monroe 83,299 266 Montgomery 5,848 42 Nassau 213,353 260 Niagara 23,713 92 NYC 1,085,655 1,230 Oneida 28,265 119 Onondaga 51,242 276 Ontario 9,224 41 Orange 57,074 115 Orleans 4,265 14 Oswego 11,382 110 Otsego 4,511 26 Putnam 12,405 20 Rensselaer 14,570 53 Rockland 52,800 89 Saratoga 19,975 91 Schenectady 16,478 82 Schoharie 2,262 8 Schuyler 1,493 7 Seneca 2,708 3 St. Lawrence 10,282 67 Steuben 9,929 96 Suffolk 237,959 453 Sullivan 8,362 37 Tioga 4,980 34 Tompkins 6,425 22 Ulster 17,148 28 Warren 5,345 45 Washington 4,519 29 Wayne 7,982 38 Westchester 143,310 109 Wyoming 4,326 17 Yates 1,577 19

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,073. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Cortland 1 Delaware 1 Erie 4 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Onondaga 2 Queens 4 Richmond 1 Rockland 2 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 15,702 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,645 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: