Latest New York State COVID-19 numbers from Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 70.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Central New York and the North Country remain to have highest infection rates in the state.

“We are getting closer to the season of gathering with loved ones, and the best thing you can do to keep your loved ones safe is to get your vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “We hit a vaccination milestone of eighty five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose, but we need to get it higher before the holiday season so we can celebrate with the best peace of mind.” 


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 216,951
  • Total Positive – 5,248
  • Percent Positive – 2.42%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.54%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,115 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 275
  • Patients in ICU – 459 (+1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 204,889 (+270)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,073

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,221,847
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,712
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 370,951
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, October 13, 2021Thursday, October 14, 2021Friday, October 15, 2021
Capital Region3.76%3.79%3.84%
Central New York5.31%5.47%5.70%
Finger Lakes4.84%4.89%4.99%
Long Island2.72%2.75%2.75%
Mid-Hudson2.43%2.36%2.33%
Mohawk Valley5.09%5.29%5.29%
New York City1.30%1.29%1.29%
North Country6.00%6.14%6.25%
Southern Tier4.07%4.01%4.12%
Western New York4.59%4.62%4.79%
Statewide2.52%2.50%2.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, October 13, 2021Thursday, October 14, 2021Friday, October 15, 2021
Bronx1.18%1.12%1.13%
Kings1.62%1.59%1.57%
New York0.93%0.94%0.95%
Queens1.24%1.24%1.23%
Richmond1.56%1.67%1.78%

Yesterday, 5,248 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,480,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany30,443124
Allegany4,51729
Broome24,026123
Cattaraugus7,54664
Cayuga8,56249
Chautauqua12,24849
Chemung10,68384
Chenango4,61925
Clinton6,60342
Columbia4,9578
Cortland5,25821
Delaware3,49522
Dutchess35,35852
Erie105,215311
Essex2,22423
Franklin4,15325
Fulton6,20734
Genesee6,87139
Greene4,33011
Hamilton4344
Herkimer6,64640
Jefferson8,61261
Lewis3,53714
Livingston5,62520
Madison6,07236
Monroe83,299266
Montgomery5,84842
Nassau213,353260
Niagara23,71392
NYC1,085,6551,230
Oneida28,265119
Onondaga51,242276
Ontario9,22441
Orange57,074115
Orleans4,26514
Oswego11,382110
Otsego4,51126
Putnam12,40520
Rensselaer14,57053
Rockland52,80089
Saratoga19,97591
Schenectady16,47882
Schoharie2,2628
Schuyler1,4937
Seneca2,7083
St. Lawrence10,28267
Steuben9,92996
Suffolk237,959453
Sullivan8,36237
Tioga4,98034
Tompkins6,42522
Ulster17,14828
Warren5,34545
Washington4,51929
Wayne7,98238
Westchester143,310109
Wyoming4,32617
Yates1,57719

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,073. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Cortland1
Delaware1
Erie4
Kings3
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Onondaga2
Queens4
Richmond1
Rockland2
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 15,702 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,645 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region758,145630697,853667
Central New York590,997385549,262521
Finger Lakes771,349553719,049854
Long Island1,909,4691,9521,700,2163,217
Mid-Hudson1,478,3531,2931,315,7981,732
Mohawk Valley296,411200274,945288
New York City6,794,8139,5756,061,21112,687
North Country274,904217249,298362
Southern Tier394,541356365,106474
Western New York846,901541777,440843
Statewide14,115,88315,70212,710,17821,645
     

