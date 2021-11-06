Lawsuit accuses Raiders DB Damon Arnette in 2020 hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit naming the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive back Damon Arnette accuses him in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Yaneth Coromoto Casique includes photos of vehicles involved in the crash and claims Arnette is responsible for injuries Casique suffered in the crash.

Damage to the vehicle driven by Yaneth Coromoto Casique.

Damage to Damon Arnett’s vehicle.

She was taken to the Sunrise Hospital emergency room following the 7:30 a.m. crash on eastbound St. Rose Parkway near Bermuda Road.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 5, weeks before the deadly crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. An amended lawsuit was filed Oct. 12.

Casique reported injuries to her left shoulder, neck and back, along with “debilitating arm pain.” A second emergency room visit indicated further injuries. “MRI findings were consistent with traumatic brain injury,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Arnette “was acting within the course and scope of employment with defendant Las Vegas Raiders.” Lawyers say he was trying to get to the Raiders practice facility at the time.

The lawsuit indicates Arnette’s vehicle was traveling at about 65 mph when he lost control as he tried to make a turn.

He left the scene of the crash and a friend who was in the car with him at the time, identified as Jonathan Washington, tried to claim he was actually the driver, according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers say Arnette was confronted at Raiders Headquarters, where he admitted he was the driver.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $92,000 related to the crash and medical bills, and additional damages in excess of $15,000.