ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services visited Albany on Monday to discuss funding for mental health treatment programs. Leaders are focused on making treatment more affordable and accessible.

Leaders said some initiatives, like the new three-digit suicide prevention line are making a difference, but they acknowledge more work needs to be done to treat mental health conditions in the early stages.

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men, and we wait too long and we try to repair broken Americans,” Sec. Xavier Becerra said. “Better we build them strong from an early age.”

They are also hoping to continue using telehealth as a way of improving treatment access. If you or someone you know is in need of help, it’s always available by dialing 988. You can also text 741741 at any time of the day or night to talk to a trained crisis counselor.