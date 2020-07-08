Learn about raising livestock on Zoom with Cornell Cooperative Extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension, an outdoor education center in Voorheesville, is hosting a webinar on raising baby goats.

The lesson will cover the basics of raising small ruminants, like sheep and goats. They’ll talk about breeds, breeding, feeding, health care, and where and how to find your own young animals. The event organizers encourage asking questions.

You must register for the Zoom meeting, “Small Ruminants for Beginners,” ahead of time. It’s scheduled from 6 p..m. to 7:30 p.m. The class is free, though registration is capped at 40 participants.

You have to register with an email address, and you’ll receive a link to the meeting via email. If your internet is poor, Cornell Cooperative Extension says you can call in, instead.

LATEST STORIES: