SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “God Bless The U.S.A.” as Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair is a double decker this year – Lee Greenwood and Avalanche, who have played there before, are returning for the patriotic day.

Both performing on Thursday, August 31, Avalanche will take on Chevy Court at 1 p.m. and Lee Greenwood at 6 p.m.

The Fort Drum based rock band played at the fair as recent as 2022. But the people couldn’t get enough, and now they’re back.

“The band is known for providing upbeat music for soldiers and their families, as well as for musical outreach and educational opportunities,” said the New York State Fair’s Press Office.

As for Lee Greenwood, this is the 5th time in his career he’s been to the fair. His most recent performance was back in 2013, but he also played in 2009, 2003 and 1988.

“Armed Forces Day is a day full of traditions here at The Fair. There’s a ceremony in the morning where we recognize members of our Armed Forces around a monument that commemorates the sacrifices made by our war heroes. And, in the evening, there’s a parade featuring servicemen and women and veterans,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Like all acts that appear in the Chevrolet Music Series, the Lee Greenwood and Avalanche concerts are free with Fair admission, which is expected to go on sale in the next few weeks. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.