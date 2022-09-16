TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th.

According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that sometime last week, 32-year-old Josey C. Shultz allegedly assaulted her during a fight. On Monday, Shultz was taken into custody at his home in the Town of Lee without incident.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree

Shultz has been arraigned and is currently being held on $5,000 cash and $50,000 bond.