Legalizing marijuana: Progress made on home grow, impaired driving, taxes in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — With just a week left before the state budget deadline, negotiations that could lead to the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State are going well, according to Assemblyman Harry Bronson, a Democrat from Rochester.

Bronson says the parties involved are showing flexibility on some key sticking points between the legislature’s plan and the the governor’s.

Specifically, Bronson says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team has shown a willingness to spend more of the money generated through taxes on cannabis on programs designed to support low-income and minority communities.

Cuomo’s plan would have allowed for a sizable portion of the tax revenue to help plug a multi-billion dollar fiscal gap, but Bronson said federal help has eased that need.

“The stimulus dollars that are coming … that is helping us so there’s not the drastic cuts and things of that nature,” Bronson said.

Bronson also said it’s likely people will be allowed to grow marijuana plants at home in the final bill.

Meanwhile, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said Tuesday one of the main obstacles – enforcement of driving while under the influence laws – has largely been removed, but did not get into specifics.

At issue, a desire to ensure safety on the roads and penalize anyone caught essentially driving stoned.

The problem as reported by law enforcement agencies across the state is that unlike with drunk driving there is no reliable technology as of yet that can gauge someone’s cognitive ability as it relates to their recent use of marijuana.

Bronson acknowledges the science is not there yet, but says most at the negotiating table are beginning to agree that this kind of dangerous driving is going to happen regardless of legalization.

“So we’re talking about some potential pilots or approaches to deal with how do you enforce driving under the influence and I’m hopeful that we can come up with a negotiated idea of that issue recognizing that it’s going to have be based on science and we need more studies and more research done in that area,” Bronson said.

There has been talk this month about making legalization a standalone bill that exists outside the budget, which is due on April 1, but Bronson says that likely won’t happen.

