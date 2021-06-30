Legoland New York opens Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. Reporter Cassie Hudson and Matt VanValkenburgh’s minifigures do a ‘live report’ at the entrance to Legoland.

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legoland New York is set to open Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. This is the third and largest park in the country behind Florida and California.

There is something for everyone but the park is catered to kids age 2 to 12 but parents will be transported back to their childhood while inside the park. There is thrilling never-before-seen rides, tasty food and, of course, Lego as far as the eye can see!

We’re in Goshen, NY to get a sneak peek inside @LEGOLANDNewYork before opening day tomorrow! 😁#WakeUpWith10 for an inside look at all the bricktastic attractions this major theme park has to offer 🟨 @WTEN https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/64xn2K2fvR — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) June 30, 2021

