LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County is launching the third round of the Facade and Streetscape Improvement Program.

This is an initiative that incentivizes property owners, non-profits, business owners and municipalities to perform façade improvements and streetscape enhancements in downtown areas across Lewis County. The program has been an ongoing investment by the Lewis County Board of Legislators and this round will award up to $200,000 in project submissions.

Lewis County’s downtown districts and public spaces hold a key importance for community

gatherings, special events, and the success of small businesses. This program hopes to revitalize the character and attractiveness of villages and hamlets in Lewis County through public and private investment.

This imitative will provide up to 75/25 matching funds for eligible improvements to mixed-use and commercial buildings and streetscape enhancements in Lewis County’s villages and hamlets to encourage investment.

Municipalities are invited to apply for streetscape improvement funds for projects that improve the walkability and community aesthetics in their village or hamlet. Streetscape improvements can include gateway and wayfinding signage, street furniture, landscaping and public art.

To learn more about the Lewis County Façade & Streetscape Improvement Program or to

apply, visit the Lewis County Planning & Community Development website:

https://lewiscountyny.gov/departments/planning-and-community-development/facade-and-streetscape-improvement-program/