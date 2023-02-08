SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A “Light the World” event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday evening, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.

The “Light the World” event asks people to step outside and shine a light to the sky just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. This can be done using a flashlight, a porch light, a cell phone, etc. This event aims to bring awareness to the search for Humphrey, who was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade Area.

Nearing the end of November 2022, a jacket was found that matched the description of what she was last seen wearing. On January 10, it was discovered that DNA on the jacket matched that of Humphrey and two others.

The search for Humphrey is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 630-0911.