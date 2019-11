Lights on the Lake in Liverpool, NY is now open to cars.

Lights on the Lake is a two-mile long drive-thru show featuring towering holiday lights displays, a larger-than-life Land of Oz and other memorable animated scenes.

Lights on the Lake is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night until January 5th. It costs $10 per car Monday through Thursday and $20 per car Friday through Sunday. Only cash is accepted.