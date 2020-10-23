Lights on the Lake set to kick-off November 16 with a few changes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 can’t take away Lights on the Lake. The annual holiday attraction is set to kick off on Nov. 16, with a few changes.

This year, there will be no walk-throughs of the human or dog kind, because that would be considered a mass gathering. Instead, Lights on the Lake will be opening on Monday, Nov. 16 for spectators to drive through.

The attraction will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 10.

COVID CHANGES:

✨ Kicks off November 16th through January 10th (open 7 nights a week)

🎄 Online advanced ticketing

✨ No walks (considered mass gatherings)

🎄 Dog drive-thru (instead of doggie walk) @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) October 22, 2020

This year, tickets must be purchased in advance online, and there will only be a limited number of tickets available each day. This is to limit contact, money handling and help establish capacity limits.

New this year, Lights on the Lake is offering up a foam lightsaber for purchase online, which allows you to be part of the light show.

“We love when we can still do things… it offers some hope, and that’s where we are with this,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We should be hopeful, we’re in the third quarter of this pandemic and we’re going to get through it.”

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Carrie Wojtaszek, chief operating officer with Galaxy Media, on Thursday to learn more about Lights on the Lake:

