ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup for the Lunchtime at the Plaza Concert Series Presented by M&T Bank has been announced. The free outdoor concert series provides live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 7 and August 16 at the Empire State Plaza.

“The lunchtime concert series provides an excellent opportunity for state employees and the public to come to the Empire State Plaza and enjoy being out in warmer temperatures and summer sun while listening to live performances and eating a healthy lunch from one of the Plaza food vendors or shopping at the weekly farmers market,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

Music lineup

June 6: Acute Inflections

June 14: Maria Z with Brian Melick, Spanish classical, flamenco, and American fingerstyle

June 21: Make Music Day celebration featuring Heard, world music

June 28: To be announced

July 5: No concert

July 12: Veteran Appreciation Day featuring the Gone Gray Band, classic rock

July 19: To be announced

July 26: Carmen and Life’s Guilty Pleasures, jazz

August 2: The Age, R&B/soul

August 9: The Dominant 5, brass ensemble

August 16: Legacy, R&B

The outdoor lunchtime food vendor program runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Plaza near The Egg. At the Harriman Campus, vendors serve breakfast and lunch in the Building 8A courtyard between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food vendors at the Empire State Plaza:

La Empanada Llama, empanadas, tamales, and traditional Peruvian fare

Alima’s Cuisine, West African food and drinks

SUNY Schenectady, rotating menu, including pizza, hot sandwiches, barbeque, and more

The Skinny Pancake, sweet and savory crepes, fresh brewed iced tea, and homemade lemonade

Margarita City Bar & Grill, Mexican food options

Mi Casa, Spanish homestyle cooking

Chocolate is Self Care, a wide selection of organic loose-leaf teas

Food vendors at the campus:

Vincent’s Catering serves breakfast and lunch: subs, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and breakfast items.

Dolan’s Dogs serves lunch: hot dogs, burgers, fries, and more.

The Hungry Traveler serves breakfast and lunch: chicken tenders, burgers, wraps, and breakfast items.

DC’s Pizza & Catering serves lunch: pizza, subs, and salads.

Miranda Enterprises serves breakfast and lunch: subs, fish fries, steak sandwiches, and breakfast items.

The Spud Shack serves breakfast and lunch: gourmet baked potatoes, fries, and breakfast items.

The Old Daley Inn serves lunch: hot and cold sandwiches, deli wraps, hot entrees, salads, soups, and desserts.

The Empire State Plaza Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday. The Harriman Campus Farmers Market takes place each Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Building 8a courtyard.

Farmers market vendors at the Plaza:

Bee Hollow Farm

Big Sky Farm

Bulich Creekside Farm

Eat with Aliens

Fresh Starts Family Farm

Maynard Farms & Orchards

Meredith’s Bread

New Scotland Spirits

Quantum 1219 Flower Farm

Ram’s Valley

Slyboro Ciderhouse

The Bread Butler

Worlding’s Pleasure

Air Paws Barkery

Farmers market vendors at the Harriman Campus: