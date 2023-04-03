GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, a musical face-off returns to the city of Glens Falls. It’s not quite a battle of the bands – at least not directly. It’s time to lip-sync your heart out.

The Charity Lip Sync Battle returns to the Charles R. Wood Theater on Friday, April 21. Starting at 7 p.m., teams come to mimic their way to supremacy for a good cause.

“I was seeking an alternative to the typical fundraiser, I wanted an event that would be new, engaging, family-friendly and entertaining,” said organizer Letitzia Mastrantoni, of Events to a T. “As a fan of the popular TV show ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ I saw this as a way for people to come out of their shell and feel good about supporting a local nonprofit. Lip Sync Battle provides an outlet for local nonprofits to interact with our community, share their message and do so while having a good time.”

The annual lip sync face-off benefits multiple charitable causes around the Glens Falls area – with members or representatives of each group taking part in the battle. Teams from Washington County L.E.A.P., the Crandall Public Library Teen Center, Arts District of Glens Falls, Wellspring, Lucky Puppy Rescue, Adirondack Theatre Festival, Glens Falls Kiwanis Club and Freedom Machines will face off, along with a team from the Wood Theater – last year’s champion.

The winning nonprofit this year will take home $1,000, with an additional $500 prize for second place, as well as an audience choice award. Audience participation is strongly encouraged, and tickets are on sale now for $20 through the Wood Theater.