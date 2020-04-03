LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already closed schools in most states. Here is a list of states that have announced schools will remain closed through the end of the school year:

Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday, March 26, that schools will close for the rest of the school year. The state will implement online distance learning. Ivey said help will be forthcoming for those who do not have Internet access. Correspondence packages will be sent out.

Arizona

It was announced on March 30 Arizona will close public schools through end of school year.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed April 1 that California public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that all K-12 public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Indiana

Governor Holcomb said K-12 schools in Indiana will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Impacted schools will deliver remote instruction for the remainder of the school year. The State Board of Education said schools must complete 160 total instructional days or at least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2 until the end of the school year.

Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly announced all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all K-12 school buildings to close, ending face-to-face learning for the remainder of the school year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

New Mexico

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Schools will not be required to make up the missed instructional days between March 16 and April 3, but for the remaining weeks of the school year to be waived, districts must develop both technology-based and non-technology based continuous learning plans,” said PED Secretary Ryan Stewart in a press release.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Board of Education voted March 25 to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year amid a spike in coronavirus cases a day earlier.

Vermont

Governor Phil Scott ordered schools to remain closed through the end of the school year instead of reopening April 6, as was planned. Gov. Scott said in the March 26 announcement that teachers will continue to teach pupils remotely.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will close schools in the state for the rest of the academic year.