LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – More than 25 states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the current lockdown orders:

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey announced a stay-at-home order in Alabama that will begin Saturday, April 4 and stay in place until at least April 30.

The order states that Alabama residents must stay at their places of residence unless they are performing any “essential activities.”

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered Alaskans to stay home and banned most travel within the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a statewide stay-at-home order on Monday, March 30. The order allows people to leave their homes only if they are performing essential activities like shopping for groceries or getting medical care.

California

Californians awoke Friday to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic.

The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers.

California is one of the hardest-hit states with more than 3,000 cases, reported KTLA.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that lasts until April 11.

Many Coloradans, including the vast majority of people in metro Denver, live in counties where stay-at-home orders have already been announced.

Polis said he is issuing the order to save Coloradans’ lives.

Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses and not-for-profit entities to stay closed for an indefinite time period.

He is asking that all businesses that can have employees work from home do so, according to WTNH.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Delaware Public Media.

The order went into effect earlier this week. It requires all non-essential businesses to close.

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, saying, “I’m going to be doing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

The governor had been facing growing pressure to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on April 1. All K-12 public school buildings have been closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

More than 100 members of the National Guard will be deployed to assist at long term facilities and nursing centers with COVID-19 complications.

As of April 1, the death toll had reached 139 with more than 4,600 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hawaii

Gov. David Ige has issued a stay-at-home order for entire state effective Wednesday until April 30.

Violations will be a misdemeanor with a punishment of up to a $5,000 fine.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced a stay-home order for all of Idaho to last three weeks.

The order requires all citizens of the state to self-isolate at home “if you can.”



Healthcare workers, public safety and other essential personnel will be allowed to provide “essential services” while the order is in effect.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” lasts until April . According to WGN, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering citizens to stay home from March 25 to April 7.

People must remain home except for essential work duties or for permitted activities such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety, according to Fox 59.

Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a stay-at-home order that’s slated to run through April 19, according to WDAF.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to stop operating in-person services, according to the New York Times.

“That doesn’t mean you need to cower down in your home,” he said. But “you stay at home, unless you are getting groceries or other supplies that you may need.”

Louisiana

Last week, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order.

The order itself lasts through Monday, April 13, according to WGNO.

Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday, March 30.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, effective noon Tuesday, March 24.

The governor also announced he and state health officials are issuing a stay at home advisory for the residents of Massachusetts.

Both will remain in effect until April 7, according to WWLP.

Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks Wednesday afternoon. Walz made the announcement in a 2 p.m. address from his residence, during a daily update on the pandemic with state health officials. The stay at home order goes into effect Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a stay-at-home order for Michigan residents.

The order is expected to last at least three weeks, according to WOOD-TV.

Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order April 1 instating a shelter-in-place policy throughout the state.

“This is a somber time – for our country and our state,” Gov. Reeves said during a press conference. We are all in grave danger, from coast to coast. As leaders, our top priority is and always will be the safety of our citizens.

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced April 3 that a stay-at-home order will go into effect starting April 6, and lasting through April 24.

Parson had been criticized for not issuing such an order earlier as the confirmed number of cases surpassed 2,000, with 19 deaths as of Friday, April 3.

“For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and follow this order,” Parson said. “Stay at home, Missouri.”

Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock on Thurday issued a stay-at-home order for all Montanans. It takes effect Friday at midnight.

As of Friday morning, Montana had one reported hospitalization for COVID-19 and no deaths.

Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a formal stay-at-home order. “Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a release.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire issued a “stay at home” order until May 4. According to a report in the Concord Monitor, it’s the last state in the northeast to do so.

New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until further notice.

The order includes some exceptions like obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, visiting family, reporting to work or enjoying outdoor activities.

The order mandates work from home arrangements when possible and prohibits all social gatherings.

New Mexico

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction Monday, March 23, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. The “stay-at-home” orders run until April 10.

To help stop the spread, “non-essential” businesses have been issued to close and have people work remotely. “Essential businesses” can remain open at this time.

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.

He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. The Democratic governor took the dramatic actions as confirmed cases in New York climbed to nearly 40,000 cases on Thursday.

Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.

The steps to contain the virus come as Southern Europe’s medical system is buckling. The pandemic marked a grim milestone with a global death toll that now surpasses 10,000. In Spain and Italy, patients are filling up sick wards and field hospitals are going up in hotels and a convention center in Madrid.

North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a “stay at home” order on Friday afternoon for the entire state. Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

“This will save lives,” Cooper said.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Ohio.

DeWine made the announcement last week during his daily news conference to update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, stating that ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed the order.

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.”

The order will go until at least April 6, when it will be reevaluated, according to DeWine.

Oregon

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 20-12, which significantly tightens social distancing guidelines. The order directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. It also adds a batch of new businesses that must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing,” Brown said in the release. “Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community.”

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 33 counties are now included in the state’s stay-at-home order. The order will continue until April 30.

“You must stay in your home unless not leaving your home endangers a life,” said Wolf.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued a stay-at-home order until April 13, according to WPRI.

Rhode Islanders must now stay in their homes unless traveling for essential purposes, such as work, food shopping, buying gas or picking up necessities at the pharmacy.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott ordered Vermonters to stay in their homes and directed all businesses to suspend in-person operations in response to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, according to WFFF.

Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia on the same day health officials confirmed the state had 1,000 COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations, according to WAVY-TV.

Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered non-essential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The stay-at-home order will remain in place through April 6.

West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has declared a stay-home order to go into effect at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24th.

Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance. Further details will be available on the governor’s website.

Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers says he’ll sign an order that closes all non-essential businesses and urges people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to WFRV.

