Listen to Jim Boeheim’s thoughts after Syracuse’s loss to #9 Duke

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch Jim Boeheim’s full press conference after the Orange’s 97-88 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Syracuse is now 13-9 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. versus Wake Forest.

