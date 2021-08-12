Little Falls Cheese Festival returns in October

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Little Falls Cheese Festival returns this year, moving from its traditional mid-July spot to Saturday, October 2, 2021. But visitors to this year’s event will find that the cooler time of year isn’t the only thing new about the festival.

While the selection of New York State farm-produced cheeses remains the focus of the event, new to this year’s Cheese Festival is a “food truck food court” in the M&T Bank parking lot. The food court will give visitors a full variety of refreshments to complement the restaurants in downtown Little Falls and will include plenty of shaded seating as well as live music. In addition to the food truck food court, this year’s festival will expand the number of New York-based craft beverages visitors can find for increased cheese-pairing options.

The time off gave the Cheese Festival Planning Committee an opportunity to address the parking challenges of past years by setting up a free shuttle service to and from downtown Little Falls. Signs will steer visitors to free parking in either the North Lot (Veteran’s Field) or South Lot (Industrial Park), with shuttle buses running continuously from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Finally, the Little Falls Cheese Festival has teamed with the Central New York Cheese Trail so visitors can take a deeper dive into the region’s cheesemaking heritage. Check out the CNY Cheese Trail website to see itineraries for day trippers or those in for the weekend to get a unique culinary experience at participating dairy farms. Those who complete a trail card by visiting all of the farms receive a free insulated Cheese Trail tote bag.

“If there was a silver lining to the forced time off last year, it was that it gave us a chance to step back and evaluate ways to make the Little Falls Cheese Festival even better,” said Teri Chace of the Little Falls Cheese Festival Planning Committee. “We’re excited to be back, stronger than ever. This year’s Festival is going to be great!” Now in its sixth year, the Little Falls Cheese Festival is New York State’s premier gathering of cheesemakers, with an estimated 6,000 people attending in 2019. This year’s festival on October 2nd will run the length of Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep up to date with future-plans by following the Little Falls Cheese Festival on Facebook, Instagram or visiting littlefallscheesefestival.com