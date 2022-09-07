LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s office reports that a Little Falls woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly defrauding the county government for over six months.

According to the sheriff, 38-year-old Darlene LeFevre of Ilion allegedly received more than $3,500.00 in fraudulent benefits from the county over a period of over six months.

She has been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third degree (Class D Felony)

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

LeFevre has been arraigned and was then released on her own recognizance. She was issued tickets to appear in front of in the City of Little Falls Court in the future.