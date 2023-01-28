TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alias Coffee in Troy has more than biscotti on the menu these days. Recently congressman Paul Tonko dropped by to announce a half million-dollar federal grant to assist in the redevelopment of Troy’s Little Italy Historic Market Place project. Add that to the $375,000 awarded back in August, and that is nearly a million bucks.

DeFazio owner Rocco DeFazio says he excited for the funds.

“A lot of people over a lot of years working very hard to see this come and I think the money is going to be well spent. I think it’s going to draw more people to this neighborhood,” said DeFazio.

Congressman Tonko sending NEWS10 the following statement:

“I pushed hard to deliver federal funding that would revitalize the historic Little Italy neighborhood and am thrilled that push was successful. With its passage in our omnibus bill made law, this project will be transformative in building community connections, supporting small businesses, and celebrating our region’s rich heritage. My thanks to Mayor Madden, the Quality of Life Committee, and all those who worked alongside me to secure funding for this project for our region.”

All that money will go to many improvements in the area.

“It is dealing with paving, it’s dealing with establishing some certain structure, some recreational structures but also to have what I always call as a former mayor though sense of place type items,” said McDonald.

“There’s going to be a lot of work done on just beautifying the neighborhood,” said DeFazio.

But that is not all the money is going to be used for.

“My understanding is there may be a pickleball court there which is kind of cool. Bocce of course that’s an Italian pastime. I know I grew up playing Bocce so I’m excited for them,” said McDonald.

The folks in Troy are excited to see this project get started.

“I’d like to see I’d like to see some action and some finale by the end of this year,” McDonald said.

“It’s a win-win not only for the neighborhood but the city of Troy,” said DeFazio.

NEWS10 will follow the developments of the project and bring you those updates both on air and online.