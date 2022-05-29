INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day for the Indianapolis 500!

Of the 33 drivers who qualified, only one will emerge victorious. Follow today’s race with live updates below:

1:10 p.m.

Pit stops reset the field a bit. Pato O’Ward is the current race leader, followed by Felix Rosenqvist and Helio Castroneves. Those drivers have not headed to the pits yet.

1:07 p.m. ET

Current top five through 31 laps:

Alex Palou

Rinus VeeKay

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

Tony Kanaan

Scott Dixon has headed to the pits. Shortly after that, Palou and VeeKay also pitted.

1 p.m. ET:

Some movers through the field: Santino Ferrucci is 10th after starting 15th. Alexander Rossi is 15th after starting 20th. Dixon and Palou seem content to pass the lead back and forth.

12:55 p.m. ET

The top three starters are still running strong, with Dixon, Palou and VeeKay all in the top three on lap 16.

12:51 p.m. ET

Top five through 10 laps:

Scott Dixon

Alex Palou

Rinus VeeKay

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

12:46 p.m. ET

The green flag has dropped… let’s race!

Alex Palou takes the early lead on Scott Dixon. Rinus VeeKay pushes Dixon into third.

12:32 p.m. ET

12:27 p.m. ET

Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the race. One stirring moment: the playing of “Taps” in front of more than 300,000 fans.

Girl Named Tom (“America the Beautiful”), Jordan Fisher (national anthem) and Jim Cornelison (“Back Home Again in Indiana”) were the pre-race performers.

The flyover was excellent as well.

12:15 p.m. ET

11:45 a.m. ET

One hour out from the 106th Running of the #Indy500 and the crowd is electric 🏁@FOX59 | @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/xo5YUv8DzE — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) May 29, 2022

Just chillin’ on race day @edcarpenter20 ready for the 106th running pic.twitter.com/MXb1ugaCDr — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) May 29, 2022

11:30 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m. ET

The stars are out at the Indy 500! @Miles_Teller, @EzekielElliott, @MartinGarrix, @dariusrucker and more all here for the race. I had a blast talking to @lindsayczarniak on the Red Carpet! @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/vmsQy3DR6F — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) May 29, 2022

11:10 a.m. ET

The race is not airing live in the Indianapolis TV market. However, due to a technical issue, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch NBC’s livestream in the Indianapolis market.