Live event venues get economic boost from Save Our Stages Act

This artist rendering released by the New York Philharmonic shows the interior of David Geffen Hall in New York. The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts are accelerating the reconstruction of Geffen Hall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and plan to reopen the auditorium in fall of 2022, about 1 1/2 years ahead of the original schedule. (Diamond Schmitt Architects/New York Philharmonic via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Live event venues are getting an economic boost after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications open Thursday for the Save Our Stages Act.

It’s part of the latest $900 billion stimulus relief bill to help venues like independent movie theaters, performing arts organizations, and museums.

To be eligible for funds, groups must have experienced at least 25% lost revenue due to COVID-19. The grants are designed to offer 6 months of financial support that can be used to keep employees paid and keep New York’s prized cultural hubs open for business.