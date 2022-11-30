WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke in Whitehall, beginning at 10 a.m. She made a clean energy and economic announcement.

Gov. Hochul says construction will begin in Whitehall for a 339 mile long clean, hydro-electric, power line that will bring electricity from Quebec, Canada to NYC. The project is expected to be completed in 2026, bringing over 1,400 jobs to the state.

The project is expected to meet 7% of the state’s clean energy goals upon completion, powering one million homes in NYC. Hochul says it’s projected $3.5 Billion in economic benefits and $1.4 Billion in tax revenue for local municipalities.

