ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Live Nation announced the return of their annual Concert Week. The program will offer $25 tickets to over 3800 shows across North America.

This year’s Concert Week runs from May 10 through May 16, and will feature over 300 of the world’s biggest acts across a wide range of genres. Some noteworthy headliners include Fall Out Boy, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg, Big Time Rush, Zac Brown Band, and Pantera.

Starting May 10, a full list of concerts associated with the promotion will be available on Live Nation. Fans will find shows labeled with “Concert Week Promotion” and will also be able to search for nearby concerts participating in the event.

Early ticket access for select shows will be available to Verizon and Rakuten customers beginning May 9 at 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. local time by visiting Verizon and Rakuten. General ticket access for Concert Week will begin May 10.

The all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost, with taxes being applicable by city, state and venue. There will be shows in all sizes of venues, including club, theater, and arena performances.