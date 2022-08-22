WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fever once again took over Watkins Glen International as thousands of fans poured into the track for another year of Go Bowling at the Glen.

Within the last ten laps, Kyle Larson pulled into first place, marking his second win of the Cup Series Race at WGI in two years.

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Follow below for live updates throughout the Cup Series race:

7:19 PM: Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022.

7:18 PM: Drivers enter the final lap. Larson leads, followed by Allmendinger, Logano and Elliott.

7:13 PM: Larson pulls into first, followed by Allmendinger and Logano. Elliott falls behind.

7:05 PM: Eight laps to go. Elliott leads, followed by Larson.

6:58 PM: Hand spins out, crashes into tire wall, putting the track under caution.

6:48 PM: Elliott pulls ahead of Dillon to move into 1st.

6:38 PM: Custer, LaJoie and Dillon lead. Elliot in 5th, Larson in 6th.

6:20 PM: Elliott pulls ahead into first place, followed by Mcdowell and Larson.

6:12 PM: Five laps into Stage 3, Mcdowell leads. Elliott climbs to 2nd, behind by 0.114 seconds.

6:00 PM: Logano is Stage 2 winner. Busch, Mcdowell, Elliott follow behind.

5:45 PM: Halfway through Stage 2, Logano, Busch, and McDowell are your top 3.

5:37 PM: We are underway for Stage 2. Double style presentation.



5:27 PM: We have reached an exciting and interesting Stage 1: Briscoe, Reddick, Chastain, Gilliland, & Suarez. Chase Elliott has officially clinched the regular season championship.



5:25 PM: With 4 laps left in Stage 1, as Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, and Chris Buescher are your top 3.



5:15 PM: Lap 9, some drivers are starting to change tires as McDowell and Reddick are currently running away from the field.



5:11 PM: Michael Mcdowell and Tyler Reddick are currently running away from 3rd place Chase Elliott by 3.6 seconds.



5:07 PM: Michael McDowell has taken the lead. McDowell, Reddick, Elliott your top 3.



5:05 PM: Teams and Drivers will be deciding soon if they change from wet tires to dry tires.



5:03 PM: A.J. Allmendinger spun in Turn 1 but not enough to bring out a caution. We are still under green.



5:00 P.M: Green Flag racing is underway. We are racing at Watkins Glen International.



4:55 P.M: Race cars have left pit road. Waiting for Green Flag.



4:52 P.M: Engines restarted. Sun is out. We are close to going racing here at Watkins Glen.



4:27 P.M: We are now under a Red Flag as Nascar crews try to reduce standing water around the track. Drivers remaining in their cars.



4:21 P.M: Nascar is now calling off the start of the race due to visibility concerns.



4:13 P.M: William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, Kyle Tilley (adjustments), Daniil Kvyat all starting in the back as race cars head onto the wet track.



4:11 P.M: Rusty Wallace gave the command and engines have started. Let’s go rain racing.



4:05 P.M: Lightning delay is lifted. National Anthem has happened. Race Cars will be given rain tires to start the race as its rain racing at the glen. Cars will start the race single filed.



3:25 p.m: And we are back under a lightning delay. Another 30 minute delay.



3:22 p.m: Lightning hold has been lifted.

3:08 p.m: The Go Bowling at the Glen has been postponed due to a lightning delay. We will update when updates are available.

