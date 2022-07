AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Liverpool resident is facing multiple charges, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers from State Police Auburn arrested 23-year-old Mitchell T. Holmes from Liverpool on Thursday, July 14. Police stated that Holmes was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Holmes was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.