Local attorney discusses what to expect in a Cuomo investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is expecting a referral to investigate sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo, the AG said in a statement Sunday.

James would appoint an investigator to look into those claims after a second woman publicly accused Governor Cuomo this weekend.

News 8 spoke with Mike Burger, Rochester-area attorney to outline what the process could look like. Burger told WROC the process would be like any internal sexual harassment investigation by an employer.

“Each of the witnesses would be interviewed, the complainant would be interviewed. If the accused was willing to speak, he in this case would be interviewed as well.” said Burger.

After interviews, Burger said, findings and a recommendation from the attorney in charge would follow.

“Whether the attorney general handles it, or someone else, there’s necessarily a political component,” Burger added. “Because we’re dealing with a political actor.”

Local lawmakers across the political spectrum have advocated an investigation into the Governor’s conduct.

“If the attorney general is able to get subpoena power, and is able to subpoena the governor, then he’ll have some political and legal choices to make about his response,” Burger continued.