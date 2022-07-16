WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men have been sentenced for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In April, James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton both pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee. In the plea agreement, their case was prevented from going to trial, and sentencing was limited to between 37 and 46 months in prison.

The two were delivered the same sentencing of 44 months of incarceration, with 36 months of supervision following their respective releases. In addition, the two were both ordered to pay “special assessment” fines of $100 each, and $2000 each in restitutions to the architects of the Capitol.

Before the decision was made, prosecutors argued for Mault and Mattice to receive a sentence on the higher end of possible punishments based on their actions, in comparison to other rioters.

According to Chief Judge Beryl Howell, who delivered the sentencing, the defendants were at the front of the line during the attacks, and among the first to enter the White House, “directly participating in violence.” As the riots continued and moved throughout the location, the judge said the two bodysurfed at one point over the crowd to maintain their positions at the front. For over an hour, the two continued to be active participants at the very front lines, the judge said.

According to court documents, Mault and Mattice began planning their trip to the Capitol on January 2, 2021. Mault bought pepper spray and a baton for Mattice, along with a high-powered fire extinguisher he said in text messages could be used to repel crowds.

On January 6, Mattice recorded a video of himself blocks away from the Capitol saying, “It’s about to be nuts.” Mault tried to convince police in D.C. to abandon their posts and join the mob.

Around 2:30 p.m. on January 6, Mattice pulled down a segment of the crowd control barrier in front of police lines. The Department of Justice said Mault and Mattice were at the front of the group that assaulted and overwhelmed those officers, forcing the police to fall back.

Mault and Mattice were each seen on video spraying a chemical spray at police gathered in a tunnel leading into the Capitol Building. Mault also gave a canister of chemical spray to another rioter on the scene.

Mattice washing out his eyes after being pepper sprayed during the January 6, 2021 attack.

Mault and Mattice were both arrested on October 7, 2021.

During their sentencing Friday, the judge called their conversations in the days following the attack — and their beliefs that their actions were patriotic — “delusional.”

During the trial, Mault argued his prior military service should warrant a lower sentence, which prosecutors disagreed with.

Mault argues his military service should be factored into sentencing. Prosecution says that service makes his actions even more offensive because he was “acting in disgrace to his oath.” https://t.co/S6Eh1hplPu — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) July 15, 2022

Mattice asked for a lower punishment due to family circumstances involving a child in an unstable family situation. Prosecutors argued against it.

Mattice asks for sentence on lower end of the spectrum citing family circumstances. Prosecution says those circumstances existed when he decided to attack the US Capitol and police and even bragged over text about his actions to his family. https://t.co/6RLZBQkOqE — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) July 15, 2022

Prior to the sentences being delivered, and following a statement from Mattice’s mother, the judge repeatedly stated that she understood both Mault and Mattice have personal lives outside of the actions that brought them in front of her, but cited her duty to protect the public and hold them accountable.

Mother of Mattice’s children talking now, tells judge, “What he did that day is not him.” Judge asks why she texted him back that day after he boasted about the attacker by telling him, “Glad you’re having fun.” Mother says she was concerned for his safety. https://t.co/QQpByMqbwr — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) July 15, 2022

Dominic Pezzola of Rochester was also at the Capitol last year, the third local man caught up in a growing list of charges in relation to the riot. He faces the most serious offenses of all three after being charged with seditious conspiracy in June.