COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of people gathered at Victory Church in Colonie Thursday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the 21 people who were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school. Churchgoers come together from thousands of miles away, offering support through prayer.

“I believe in prayer and I believe the families will be strengthened. But also, I believe that there’s unity and awareness and there’s a powerful message that we are sending,” said Pastor Charlie Muller, “I know we gained strength from one another. Some people couldn’t even make it through the service because they were so broken up.”

The vigil offers an opportunity to pray for each victim individually, with the church showing the names and photos of every person who lost their life.

“When I came in today and I saw each individual, it just wrenched my heart. All I could think about was the parents and the siblings,” said Pastor Marty Stanton.

By coming together, churchgoers hope to make a difference half a nation away, “I just believe that healing will take place because of our prayers tonight,” said Pastor Charlie.