Local firefighters help lost dog reunite with owner

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lost dog has been reunited with its owner after being dropped off at a local firehouse.
The dog was found on Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon in the City of Rensselaer and dropped off at the firehouse. The Rensselaer Professional Firefighters sharing this post on Facebook, hoping to find this pup’s human.
And they reached their goal later Thursday evening, sharing this reunion on their Facebook page. They say that the dog had a chip, which helped to make this reunion possible.
They would like to thank the City of Rensselaer Police Department, the animal control officer, and the viewers for reaching out and helping in this search.
