Local foundation awards grant, urges businesses to support Clayton’s 150 Anniversary celebration

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local grant challenge is set to provide financial support to the planning efforts.

The Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation, an affiliate of the Northern New York Community Foundation has launched a challenge grant to the Village of Clayton as an effort to help plan its 150th anniversary celebration.

Specifically, to encourage additional contributions, the Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant following efforts for the celebration that kicked off in early May.

“It is our hope that imaginative out-of-the-box creativity will provide yet another jewel in the crown of the Thousand Islands as the village celebrates its past and turns the page to the next chapter of its glorious history,” stated Mr. and Mrs. Brick. “Our own experiences in the village lead us to believe that there can be enthusiasm just waiting to burst throughout the community as it awakens from the scourge of COVID-19.”

Following their contribution, the Bricks challenged local businesses and seasonal residents to match the grant to help further support Clayton’s 150 celebration.

“We hope the celebration will be a yearlong effort to encourage the participation of both the year-round residents and the tens of thousands of summer people who for generations have come to adopt Clayton as their second home,” continued Mr. and Mrs. Brick.

According to the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Bricks are active supporters of Clayton and the surrounding community.

In 2020, the Brick Riverside Foundation awarded a grant to the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service for its ongoing EMT educations program.

The Brick Riverside Foundation is a geographic-specific charitable foundation that provides support for programs and institutions in the St. Lawrence River-area.