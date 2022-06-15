CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout troops from over 24 different counties in New York, along with two in northern Pennsylvania, have banded together to help gather supplies for those in Ukraine.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways teamed up with the Very Reverend Mitred Archpriest Mihai Dubovici “Father Michael” to organize a supply drive at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Syracuse.

Thanks to the advertising of the event done by the group, thousands of supplies were donated from across the many counties involved in NYPENN Pathways. Some donations made towards Ukrainian relief were given by Lifetime Girl Scouts, including supplies and hand-sewn quilts.

Members of the Girl Advisory Board (GAB) reportedly packed close to 100 boxes that contained supplies ranging from medical and personal hygiene appliances to food and clothing.

L-R GSNYPENN Membership Engagement Manager and Girl Advisory Board staff mentor Serafina Sortino, Father Michael of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church and Julie Dale, GSNYPENN CEO, stand with boxes of supplies donated through a local Girl Scout-led Ukrainian relief effort.

Members of the GAB include Mallory Coyle and Aubrey Coyle of Cicero, Rayna Reed of Jamesville, Genevieve McGuire-Griffin, Aarohi Rastogi, Quincy Bagley and Skylar Lally-Brown of Syracuse, Angilee Haberer of Central Square, Josie Hall of Geneva, Natalie Thompson of Oneonta, and Adrienne Mitrus of Binghamton.

The church plans to send out the donations later this month by a boat in New Jersey to Ukraine.

To help donate to help Ukraine, click here.

The following counties are involved in GSNYPENN: