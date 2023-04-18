PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vincent “Junior” Foriero, a member at Beaver Meadows, had the round of his life over the weekend. The 51-year-old golfer made two holes-in-one in the same round.

His first hole-in-one came on the par three 8th hole with a four iron. Foriero and his group didn’t realize the ball was in the hole until they got to the green. His second ace came on the par three 17th hole.

“I’m just glad that my brother was there and I got to celebrate with the folks up at Beaver Meadows. That was more important than anything else that I was around all the people that I love. We are just one big happy family,” said Foriero.

Foriero kept the scorecard and the balls for memory’s sake. He also bought the whole clubhouse a round.