PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — First thing Monday morning, five World of Inquiry high school students watched as some of their favorites practiced for the PGA Championship.

The students completed their last match at Genessee Valley Park Golf Course on Friday. Some students have little experience, but for most, this was their first time swinging a club.

Students say — win or lose— the season couldn’t end on a better note, being able to watch the pros at Oak Hill Country Club.

Varisty golf coach at World of Inquiry School Brian Fedele said the co-ed team credits their coaches for helping them learn and have a good time.

Fedele said that most of the gear is donated.

“We find whatever we can find that’s usable that way all the kids have shoes, clubs,” Fedele said. “We provide them with coats, golf shirts, visors all that good stuff so we look good out here.”

Fedele adds that if the students commit to playing once they graduate high school, they are allowed to keep a set of golf clubs.