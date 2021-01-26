Local leaders want to make sure WNY’s COVID-19 vaccines go to Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders in Buffalo want to make sure that COVID-19 vaccine shots that come here go into the arms of Western New Yorkers.

Council members and faith leaders spoke in front of the Martha Mitchell Community Center on Oakmont Avenue on Monday.

Council president Darius Pridgen says that communities must protect their vaccine doses from outsiders.

“We have seen in Florida and we have seen in other states where it was done totally wrong, where people from other states simply because they said all you had to do was be 65-years-old or older,” Pridgen said. “We want to make sure that when these vaccines come into our community, that you can’t come into the community and get the vaccine simply because we have not done our homework.”

What happened in Florida is called “vaccine tourism”.

Last week, officials in the Sunshine State announced a new residency rule for the vaccine to stop outsiders from getting Florida’s doses.