FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Classrooms will soon be empty and summer vacation will begin for Central New York students. But before you fall into that so-called “summer slide” Fayetteville Free Library reminds parents that your child can still learn while having fun.

“We want to keep students up to speed with where they are at and not experience what they call the summer slide,” said Leah Kraus, Assistant Director at Fayetteville Free Library.

The summer slide is also known as the summer learning loss.

“Which is kind of regressing a little bit, if you’re taking a break from everything academic over the summer. But we want it to be fun too. We want reading and fun to be associated. So people are building lifelong habitats and a lifelong love of reading,” said Kraus.

You can get started now by signing up for summer reading programs at Fayetteville Free Library, which is open to all ages.

“How it works is you keep track of what you are reading, and you can read anything. It could be magazines, it could be audiobooks, it could be comic books or graphic novels,” said Kraus.

As long as you are logging an hour or reading a week or even 20 minutes a day, you’ll earn a weekly prize by stopping at Fayetteville Free Library.

“And then we also have raffle prizes where we draw six grand prize winners at the end of the summer to win a big Barbie basket or a big Lego basket or that sort of thing,” said Kraus.

Make sure your child doesn’t get behind this summer and is ready for another school year come this fall.

