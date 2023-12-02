SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here are the scores of the basketball games covered by NewsChannel 9.

You can watch the highlights in the video player above.

Boys

Schools Score Henninger vs. Westhill Westhill – 67

Henninger – 36 Tech Central vs. ESM Tech Central – 49

ESM – 36 Liverpool vs. West Genesee Liverpool – 57

West Genesee – 49 CBA vs. J-D J-D – 58

CBA – 50 Faith Heritage vs. Mexico Faith Heritage – 67

Mexico – 49 Solvay vs. Oswego Oswego – 73

Solvay – 57 Canastota vs. Jordan-Elbridge Jordan-Elbridge – 53

Canastota – 32 Central Square vs. Watertown Watertown – 65

Central Square – 24

Girls