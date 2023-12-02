SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here are the scores of the basketball games covered by NewsChannel 9.
Boys
|Schools
|Score
|Henninger vs. Westhill
|Westhill – 67
Henninger – 36
|Tech Central vs. ESM
|Tech Central – 49
ESM – 36
|Liverpool vs. West Genesee
|Liverpool – 57
West Genesee – 49
|CBA vs. J-D
|J-D – 58
CBA – 50
|Faith Heritage vs. Mexico
|Faith Heritage – 67
Mexico – 49
|Solvay vs. Oswego
|Oswego – 73
Solvay – 57
|Canastota vs. Jordan-Elbridge
|Jordan-Elbridge – 53
Canastota – 32
|Central Square vs. Watertown
|Watertown – 65
Central Square – 24
Girls
|Schools
|Score
|Liverpool vs. Bishop Ludden
|Liverpool – 55
Bishop Ludden – 45
|Henninger vs. Lowville
|Henninger – 71
Lowville – 54
|Fulton vs. Phoenix
|Phoenix – 62
Fulton – 52
|Central Square vs. SAS
|Central Square – 51
SAS – 43
|Bishop Grimes vs. Homer
|Bishop Grimes – 60
Homer – 19
|Nottingham vs. CBA
|CBA – 62
Nottingham – 26