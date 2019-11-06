19th Annual Radiothon for Children’s Miracle Network runs November 6-8

The Children’s Miracle Network of NNY’s 19th Annual Radiothon fundraiser will take place Wednesday, November 6 through Friday, November 8 from 6 am to 6 pm.

Each year, the Border 106.7/94 Rock CMN Radiothon fills the North Country airwaves with extraordinary stories of courage and hope from patients, families and staff at Samaritan Medical Center.

For three days, Border 106.7 DJ Johnny Spezzano and 94 Rock DJ Lance Hale will be live on-air asking listeners to pledge their support by making a one-time gift or becoming a “Miracle Maker” (a monthly donor).

This year’s Radiothon features seven new stories of kids helped by Children’s Miracle Network as they battle medical conditions. These kids include:

Annakat McConnell, 5 months, Adams Center

Benson Carr, 2, Adams Center

Brooklyn Newcombe, 19, Clayton

Everett James, Theresa

Owen Clarke, 2, Natural Bridge

Taygen Clark, 8, Norwood

Natalie Gondek, 2, Clayton

Since 2000, this annual event has raised more than $1 million. In 2018 alone, the Radiothon raised $110,447! Money raised from the event was used to purchase $176,000 in critical pediatric equipment for child-centered areas of Samaritan and more than $58,000 provided direct financial assistance to families of local children dealing with serious health issues through our Direct Financial Assistance Program – a program unique to Samaritan.

WAYS TO GIVE:

Text “BORDERKIDS” to 51555

Call 315-755-KIDS

Go to: https://donate.mygift4kids.org/#/donor/y/1856/89/24

Please consider being a part of this year’s Radiothon. Together we can make miracles happen!