2 Fort Drum soldiers accused of stealing firearms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair of Fort Drum soldiers have been faced with up to 10 years in prison for stealing firearms from two licensed federal firearms dealers in the north country.
Rian Patterson, 23, and Devin Diggs, 23, pleaded guilty in Syracuse Federal Court to felony charges for the burglaries in Gouverneur and De Kalb Junction last fall.
They also admitted to possessing the stolen firearms in their Fort Drum barracks, including one with a scratched off serial number.
They will be sentenced in June.
LATEST STORIES:
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- Zoo celebrates Joe the orangutan’s 34th birthday
- Cuomo willing to ‘adjust’ bail reform
- 98-year-old Girl Scout has been selling cookies for 88 years
- The photo search for the 2020 Gerber baby has begun
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.