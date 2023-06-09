UPDATE: The victim of the crash has been identified as 22-year-old Madison Faltisco, from the village of Liverpool.

The suspected driver is in the hospital in police custody. Charges are pending.

Police say the suspect is in the hospital due to another crash after the hit and run.

Toxicology tests are ongoing.

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re following breaking news in the Town of Clay.

According to the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office, a woman was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run on Route 57.

Her age and name are not being released at this time.

The scene is near Bryant & Stratton College on Route 57 near Wetzel Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 5 a.m., Friday.

Public Information Officer, Tom Newton said it’s early in the investigation and at this time, they don’t have information about the car that hit the victim.

People are being urged to avoid the area because Route 57 is closed in both directions from Wetzel Road to Rosewood Place.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.