GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the stages will be set again for a big event in local theater. The 24-Hour Play Fest is set to return to The Charles R. Wood Theater.

The playtest’s return comes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. A group of actors, writers and directors – all volunteers – gather together on the preceding Friday, April 22, without any idea of what kind of show they will be putting on. From there, volunteers are split into groups, told the theme of the year’s festival, and given one hour to brainstorm a play based on the theme at hand.

Teams then have until 5 a.m. on Saturday to write a 10-minute script. Once they arrive Saturday morning, writers hand their scripts out to the teams and have roughly 12 hours to rehearse, learn lines, and turn the lightning-fast idea on the page into reality on the stage.

The 24-Hour Play Fest is produced in cooperation with Art in the Public Eye. All proceeds will benefit both the group and the Wood Theater.

“The Wood is so grateful to Art in the Public Eye for joining forces with the Wood to bring Play Fest back. APE graciously turned the 2021 Play Fest into a Virtual Event where all funds raised supported the Wood during our closure. We are thrilled to be back in person and to provide a space for so many creatives to get their work back on stage.”

Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased online through The Wood Theater. Tickets can also be purchased through the theater box office, at (518) 480-4878, or in person at the theater, located at 207 Glen St. in Glens Falls.