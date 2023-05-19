SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a seven-month investigation, Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 42-year-old Mark Lando, of Syracuse

Lando was arrested on the following charges:

2 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

2 counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child

The investigation into Lando began with an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program cyber tip, says police.

Detectives then issued a search warrant of Landon’s home, where they found his laptop, cell phones, and other evidence that furthered the investigation.