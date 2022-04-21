SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — If you’re up before dawn and the sky is clear, take a look at the southeastern sky. There you’ll be treated to Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn all lined up just above the horizon.

And you won’t even need a telescope to see them… unless you want to.

These four planets will be aligned and visible to the naked eye through the end of April.

The best time to see this celestial event will be about an hour before sunrise, which is around 5 a.m. through April 30.

It gets even better towards the end of the month when the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus occurs on April 30 and May 1. During this time Jupiter and Venus will move very close to each other and look rather bright, according to Earthsky.org.