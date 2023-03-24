EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Getting behind the wheel of his AAA service vehicle is one of the best parts of the job for Mohamed Sillah.

“I like to help people, I always want for people to be happy, to keep them going. I don’t like to see people on the side of the road,” Sillah said.

He’s been on the job four years, working his way up from Tow Technician to Lead Emergency Roadside Service Technician.

“During the winter, when I have an extraction, like somebody go in a ditch, that is one of my greatest calls during the winter because I’m going to learn new stuff to do again,” Sillah explained.

“He never ceases to amaze me. It seems like if there’s a task that needs to be done, that he has never done before he gives it 110%,” said Todd Ingraham, Fleet Operations Manager for Central Region.

The same energy he gives to his job, Sillah also gave to becoming a United States Citizen. He’s originally from Sierra Leone in West Africa and moved to the U.S. to help his family.

“My family cannot get a better life back home,” Sillah said. “So I have to work and support them back home and do everything possible for them.”

He became a U.S. citizen last week, making not only his family proud but his colleagues too.

“He is a fascinating, caring individual,” Ingraham added.

They’re looking for more people like him to add to their workforce.

“It is a very stressful and dangerous job and it takes a special individual to do that,” Ingraham said.

Sillah is leading the way.

You can learn more about careers at AAA by visiting their website.