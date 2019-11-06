ABC50 presents a Living Local Business Spotlight: Keller Williams NNY

This winter catch a class, not a cold at Jefferson Community College (JCC)! Registration is open for winter session courses that begin December 16, 2019 online and January 2, 2020 on campus. All winter classes wrap up by January 17, 2020.

Winter session is a great opportunity for students to earn up to 6 college credits to get ahead on their next semester, shorten their time to graduation or repeat a course. Additionally, students in need of maintaining their annual college credit requirements to keep their NYS Excelsior Scholarship will find winter session helpful. Anyone may take a winter class at JCC. A winter course listing is available online.