ABC50 seeking Sales Assistant to join our team

ABC50 is currently seeking a Sales Assistant.

The sales assistant will work with the local sales team to maximize revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective.

Candidates need to have excellent communication skills, both oral and written. Must also possess strong computer skills, including proficiency with the Microsoft Office Suite, and be confident in their ability to learn new software programs quickly.

Ideal candidates thrive on organization and attention to detail. Bachelor’s Degree preferred. Excellent opportunity to be part of the fastest growing television broadcast group in the country.

Submit your resume to:

ABC50, 105 Court Street, Watertown, NY 13601 ATTN: Stephanie Sutton, or email stephaniesutton@informnny.com.

ABC50 and Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.