JCC accepting Black River Review submissions through February 14

Jefferson Community College (JCC) is accepting submissions from alumni, Jefferson students, faculty and staff for the 2020 edition of the Black River Review. The Black River Review is a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts. The deadline for volume XXX (30) is February 14, 2020.

Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:

Poetry: up to 7 poems, not to exceed 50 lines each;

Fiction: up to 2 short stories, not to exceed 1500 words each;

Non-fiction: up to 2 essays, not to exceed 1500 words each;

Plays: up to 2 one-act plays, not to exceed 1500 words each;

Art work: up to 4 pieces in the original medium (for example- black ink or pencil drawing, laser printed computer graphics);

Photography: up to 4 black & white digital photographs, minimum 4”x5”, and at least 300 dpi resolution

Music: melody 16 measures or more in length, digitally printed.

The title of the submission, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biographical note must appear on a separate cover sheet; only the title should appear on the manuscript.

Original written work and musical compositions may be submitted by email to: blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu; by visit to the English Department, Room 6-202; or mail to:

Jefferson Community College

Attention: Christine Pristash

1220 Coffeen Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Original art work may be submitted by visit to Room 6-102, Jules Center (Building 6) or mail to:

Jefferson Community College

Attention: Lucinda D. Barbour

1220 Coffeen Street

Watertown, NY 13601

For more information, call the JCC English Department at (315) 786-2328.

Upon publication, complimentary copies of the journal will be available for the public at the Bookstore (Jules Center) and library (John W. Deans Collaborative Learning Center). The journal will also be available on the College’s website after printed publication.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.